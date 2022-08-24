NDC, NPP must stop tarnishing the image of EC - Prof Adei

Politics of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

The ex-chairman of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Professor Emeritus Stephen Adei, has bemoaned the constant attempts by the two leading political parties in the country, NPP and NDC, to tarnish the image of the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC).



According to him, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) always try to make the EC look bad in the eye of Ghanaians especially when they are in opposition, asaaeradio.com reports.



He added that the behaviour of the two parties if care is not taken will one day land the country in trouble.



“One of the dangers which Ghana faces is both sides of our politicians and especially when they are in opposition want to do everything to undermine the integrity of the Electoral Commission and I think it’s very unfortunate,” he is quoted to have said on Asaase News.



Touching on the EC’s decision to make the Ghana Card the only document needed for voters’ registration, Prof Adei said that the card will very soon be the only identity document in the country.



“I think it is very clear that, coming to a point whereby the Ghana card becomes the only instrument for electoral purposes and financial transaction. It is the best that can happen to Ghana,” he added.



The NDC has been on the EC for its decision to make only the Ghana Card the document needed for a continuous registration exercise it wants to have for the 2024 elections.



The party has argued that the use of only the Ghana Card for registration will lead to a lot of eligible voters being disenfranchised since most Ghanaians do not have the card.



It has also accused the EC of scheming to prepare a new voters’ register. A claim the EC has denied.



