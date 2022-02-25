NDC, NPP must come up with a national development plan for Ghana – Prof Agyeman-Duah

General News of Friday, 25 February 2022

Source: www.ghanweb.com

Agyeman-Duah says NDC, NPP cooperation will be a victory for Ghana



Ghana's NDPC has failed to get both parties to chat a single course of development



We have to learn from Nkrumah's vision, Prof Agyeman-Duah



Former UN Senior Governance Advisor, Prof Baffour Agyeman-Duah, has urged the two leading parties in Ghana, the NDC and NPP, to work together to come up with a national development plan for the country.



According to him, having a national document to guide the governance of Ghana will help speed up the development of the country, irrespective of which party is in power.



"I wish our two dominant parties can meet and somewhere merge their vision into one complete national vision, so whoever comes to power will be obliged to meet that vision.



"Whether we like it or not, NDC and NPP are the dominant parties, forget about the others, if they can agree on certain fundamentals, it will be one of the biggest victories," asaaseradio.com quotes Agyeman-Duah.



The former UN senior governance advisor said Ghana must take advantage of our democracy to propel the country's development to improve the livelihood of citizens.



"The first lesson has been learnt already and enshrined in our constitution, which is the avoidance of dictatorship. But on the development side, which is a critical side, what we can learn from Nkrumah, was his vision of long planning and sticking to it, that vision," he added.



Ghana has a National Development Planning Commission whose duty is to advise the president on economic development and develop long-term national development plans for the country.



However, the commission's role has been side-lined by successive governments who implement their campaign promises without thinking of its long-term effect on the country.