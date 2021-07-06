NDC ‘March for Justice’

Politics of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• NDC members are marching for justice



• They have gathered at the Accra Mall



• The march is over the killing and security unrest in the country



Members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are embarking on a demonstration dubbed ‘March for Justice’ starting from the Accra Mall.



The march, according to the organisers is over the killing and brutalization of some citizens by various security agencies in the country.



Before the march, the police declined the NDC’s request to protect them but later had to agree with the organisers to provide security to the protesters.



The protest is led by the NDC youth wing and they have the full backing of the Inter-Party Resistance Against the New Voters Register (IPRAN), a group made up of six other political parties who have expressed their support for the cause.



At the Accra Mall, many protesters are holding placards with various inscriptions including, “Ahmed Suale deserved to live, No justice for the dead, no peace, #WeAreAllKaaka, We feel your silence Akufo-Addo and Bawumia, Ghanaian lives matter,” among others.



Some of the protestors arrived at the grounds as early as 5:00 am.