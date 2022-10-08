NDC, Mahama have nothing to do with NPP's STEM education - Deputy PRO

Regional News of Saturday, 8 October 2022

Source: Kwabena Danso-Dapaah

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by its National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi and other elements in the party have been accused of peddling falsehoods to run down Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education in the country.



According to the Deputy Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ministry of Education (MoE), Mr. Yaw Opoku Mensah, the claim that the Abomosu STEM SHS was started by former President Mahama is a complete falsehood.



Setting the record straight in his write-up, the PRO wrote: 'Let me put this on record in my capacity as a citizen and the deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Education that, Abomosu STEM Senior High School which was started by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP government in 2019 and is near completion to be operationalized in January 2023.



Mr. Opoku Mensah said the site for the Abomosu STEM SHS project which is funded by the GETFund was handed over to the government on 15th October 2019 with its commencement two weeks after that.



It comprises an Administration block, two(2) Science Blocks consisting of thirty-two (32) classrooms, and twelve (12) Laboratories which will cater to physics, chemistry, and biology and a general laboratory for three (3) streams of students, two (2) Dormitory Block, a 3-Storey Dormitory Block, a Library Block, Staff Flats, an Assembly Hall which can take over 2000 students, a Dining Hall Block with Kitchen, Principal’s Residence and two (2) Vice Principals’ Residence.



This forms part of the commitment of the NPP government through the Ministry of Education to improve STEM Education with the construction of Prototype Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Technical Focused Schools together with Creative Arts Senior High Schools across the length and breadth of this country.



To this effect, ten (10) new STEM Senior High Schools are being constructed with four at the completion stage and operationalized whiles the remaining six (6) are at various levels of completion.



The four STEM schools with finishes ongoing and operationalized include Abomosu SHS in the Eastern Region, Bosomtwe Girls SHS in Ashanti Region, Kpasenkpe SHS in North East Region, and Awaso SHS in the Western North Region.



The remaining six which are steadily ongoing are Kwadaso Creative Arts SHS in Ashanti Region, John Agyekum Kuffuor Senior High and Technical School at Dabaa in the Ashanti Region, Akrodie SHS in the Ahafo Region, Weija SHS in the Greater Accra Region, Koase in the Bono Region and Diaso in the Central Region of Ghana.



STEM Education, which holds the key to the government’s transformational agenda has been substantially boosted to close the gap between humanities and sciences.