NDC MPs will go by whatever decision Bagbin takes on Ras Mubarak’s petition against NPP MPs – Avedzi

Politics of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

Ketu North Member of Parliament, Mr. James Klutse Avedzi, has said that the Minority in Parliament will work with whatever decision the Speaker takes on the petition filed by former Kumbungu lawmaker Ras Mubarak.



The petition was filed against four New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament (MPs) who are reported to have absented themselves from the House for more than the stipulated number of days.



In his petition, Ras Mubarak said “It has come to my notice through parliament’s Hansard, and newspaper and radio report that some four Members of Parliament, namely Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, MP for Dome-Kwabenya; Hon. Henry Quartey, MP for Ayawaso Central; Hon. Ebenezer Kojo Kum, MP for Ahanta West; and Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong, MP for Assin Central has all absented themselves from Parliament for more than fifteen sittings of a meeting of Parliament without the permission of Mr. Speaker in writing.



“In view of this reported breach of the constitutional provision, I respectfully petition your high office to direct for their conduct to be referred to the Privileges Committee for consideration and necessary action.”



Speaking in an interview with TV3’s Parliamentary correspondent Komla Kluste, Mr. Avedzi said “The petition is to the Speaker. Article 97(1) of Standing Order 16(1) is very clear that if during the meeting of parliament, a member absents himself or herself from parliament continually for 15 days without any justification or any permission from the speaker, that person must vacate his seat.



“So if the honorable former member has the information on the absence of these members continually within this meeting or any other meeting more than the 15 sitting days, he has the right to petition Mr. Speaker. So it is for the Speaker to determine that.”



Asked if the Minority will support him if the Speaker admits the motion, he said “the Minority will not have anything against the decision of Mr. Speaker. We cannot challenge Mr. Speaker and for that matter, we have to go by the decision of Mr. Speaker.”