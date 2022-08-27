NDC MPs partly responsible for current hardship, why did they approve Ofori-Atta? - Aryeequaye

Politics of Saturday, 27 August 2022

A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Gideon Aryeequaye, has accused the minority caucus in Parliament of being partly responsible for the current economic challenges in the country.



According to him, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are to blame because they approved the nomination of Ken Ofori-Atta to be Finance Minister even though he performed very badly in the first term of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



In an XYZ interview monitored by GhanaWeb, he added that the excuse by the NDC MPs that they approved Ofori-Atta for him to fail more is not reasonable because the minister is creating a mess that will be difficult for the next government to fix.



“(Approving) Ken Ofori-Atta was a mistake we made in Parliament. I will say it without mixing words. Because the gentleman had performed abysmally in the first term. They (the NDC MPs) gave the excuse that they wanted him to fail. What kind of excuse is that?"



He added, "We cannot gamble with the nation's (future) like that. The man had proven to be poor in the discharge of his duties. Why do you give him the chance because you want him to even fail further? So that the citizenry will suffer. In the end, because of what he (Ofori-Atta) is doing the next government will suffer."



“The vetting committee should have stopped him (Ofori-Atta) by not approving him… That one (for approving Ofori-Atta) I will fault them (Parliament), especially those on our side. With all due respect, they are doing a lot of fantastic work but this one they did not do a good job. They did not do the country any good,” he said in the Twi dialect.



