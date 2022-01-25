NDC MPs have done well in holding government accountable – Mahama

Politics of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has commended the opposition lawmakers for holding the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration accountable.



Mr. Mahama said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament (MPs) have done well in doing that.



He said this in a statement after he joined the NDC lawmakers for the closing session of their 2022 Caucus Retreat on Monday, January 24.



He said “It was a good session as they prepare to resume sittings, and after a year in which they demonstrated their commitment to pushing the desires and interests of their constituents and Ghanaians generally in the House.



“Our MPs and the leadership have done very well in holding government accountable and on behalf of the general membership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), I expressed our appreciation to them.



“It is important for MPs, as stressed by other speakers and the leadership, to always remember that they are representing the people and are also in the House to represent the NDC.



“The NDC remains opposed to the imposition of the numerous fresh taxes on Ghanaians at a time when Government is living large and unwilling or unable to trim expenditure, cut waste and check corruption.



“These burdensome taxes will erode business capital, especially at a time when Government has crowded out the private sector’s access to credit by its voracious appetite for borrowing.



“The Ghanaian economy has been collapsed by President Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia.



“The debt crisis, for which there are very few tangible projects to show for, and worsening economic hardship of Ghanaians amply demonstrate the negative impact of a collapsed economy.”