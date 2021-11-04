NDC MPs file motion to probe WASSCE leakages

General News of Thursday, 4 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

Two National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament have filed a motion to investigate allegations of irregularities and leakages of exam papers for the 2021-21 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



The opposition MPs are Dr. Clement Apaak, Builsa South, and Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, Akatsi North.



The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), on Wednesday, September 15, was compelled to reschedule some two papers over what it described as observed exam irregularities.



The Council feared the papers – Physics and Business Management – were leaked.



The Head of the Council’s Test Administration Division, George Ohene-Mantey, said at a press conference that “The cheating social media groups were in full swing prior to the conduct of the mathematics and the English language papers on 9th and 13th September.”



“After the administration of the test, careful scrutiny of the several versions [of suspected leaks] received indicated that extracts of parts of the questions in mathematics elective two and section A of English Language two were circulated on social media platforms.”



The policy think tank, Eduwatch, which had been critical on this matter and seeking reforms called the security agency to take up the matter.



“We are unable to share the content of our petition since it could interfere with investigations. We will keep working with state agencies to improve accountability and credibility in Ghana’s pre-tertiary assessments sector,” Executive Director of EduWatch, Kofi Asare posted on his Facebook page.



