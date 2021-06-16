NDC MPs back approval of Deputy Ministerial nominees but raise issues against Adu Boahen

General News of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Minority in Parliament are supporting the approval of President Akufo-Addo’s deputy ministerial nominees, TV3’s Parliamentary correspondent, Komla Kluste reported on Wednesday, June 16.



But they have raised further questions regarding Minister of State-designate for Finance, Charles Adu Boahen.



Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu asked parliament to make a determination on potential conflict of interest regarding his ownership of Blackstar Brokerage.



Prior to his screening by the Appointments Committee of Parliament, Mr Adu Boahen was warned by some opposition lawmakers to withdraw his company Black Stars brokerage as book-runners and transaction advisors to government.



Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central and Minority Spokesperson on Finance, Isaac Adongo asked him to do that ahead of the vetting on Wednesday, June 2 or risked rejection by the Committee.



But during his vetting, Mr Adu Boahen said he no longer played any role in his company, the Black Stars brokerage.



“Mr. Chairman, as I mentioned earlier, I resigned from the board and management of Black Star Advisors in 2017. I have no role, and I do not participate in their business dealings,” he told the Committee.



Speaking on the floor of the House on Wednesday, June 16 in relation to the approval of the nominees, Haruna Iddrisu said “We support the nominations but as I said with respect to Honourable Adu Boahen Parliament must take a decision.



“How do we resolve a potential conflict of interest that will bother on unethical behaviour, which unethical behaviour is captured in Article 284 of the Constitution on the code of conduct of public officers.



“The fact that it was wrong yesterday doesn’t make it right today so we will need to be guided how we resolve this.



“Maybe he should have informed this house that from period until he leaves the Ministry of Finance we are assured that he will not engaged in the dealings because he will be taking undue advantage of the process.”