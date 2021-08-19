NDC MPs are doing well in Parliament – Mahama

Politics of Thursday, 19 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has noted that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament are performing well in the 8th parliament.



The NDC 2020 Presidential Candidate said this when he paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of Gambaga, Gamba-Ran Yahaya Wuni, and his Imams as part of his thank-you tour.



Speaking at the Palace, Mr. Mahama thanked the Chief and his people for their votes and also explained;



“Because of the number we got in parliamentary elections, we have what they call a hung parliament – 137, they also have 137.



“By the grace of God when we went to Parliament and we had to elect the speaker, the speaker was elected from the NDC party.



“This is the first time it has happened in the history of Ghana and so it is a plus for our democracy and our MPs are doing well so far.”



Regarding the creation of six new regions by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Mr. Mahama said at a gathering of party executives and supporters at Nalerigu, that what makes a region is infrastructural projects and not just boundaries demarcating regions.



“You cannot just create regions in the name. The regions must be worthy of being called regions. And it is the infrastructure that makes a region a region.



“If you go to Tamale you will know that this is the Northern Region, if you go to Bolga you know that this is the Upper East Region. If you come to Nalerigu it is a shadow of a region”, adding “we don’t only need the regional boundaries to be re-drawn; we need regional infrastructure so that when you come you will say yes, this is the North East Region.”