NDC MPs are begging me to withdraw my double salary suit – Abronye DC alleges

The Bono East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, a.k.a Abronye DC, has alleged that some NDC parliamentarians have been begging him to drop his double salary suit against some of their colleagues.



According to him, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs tried to influence him by offering to make the vetting process easy for him if he got an appointment from an NPP president.



“Some of the NDC MPs planned and met me in the Ashanti Region to beg me to withdraw my double salary suit. They were saying that if the judge rules on the case, their majority will reduce.



“They tried to convince me by saying that if one day I want to be a minister or someone close to me wants to be a minister, they will make things easier,” he said in Twi in an Nsem Pii TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



“I told them that I will go on with my case because I’m not interested in becoming a minister, and even if one day, I want to become a minister, they can throw me out if I appear before them to be vetted. I will not die if I don’t become a minister,” he added.



Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of Ghana in April 2022 granted permission for a writ to be served on nine appointees of ex-President John Dramani Mahama via substituted service for a case filed against them alleging that they took double salaries when they were working as MPs and ministers.



Abronye DC filed the suit to get appointees of Mahama who took double salaries to refund the monies to the state after a proper interpretation of Article 98 of the 1992 Constitution, citinewsroom.com reports.



Article 98 bars MPs from holding profiting positions without the authorization of the Speaker of Parliament.



The appointees to be served the writs includes Haruna Iddrisu, Alhassan Azong, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, Eric Opoku, Abdul Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, Mark Owen Woyongo, Comfort Doyoe Ghanasah, and Aquinas Tawiah Quansah.



