NDC MP wants John Boadu summoned to Privileges Committee for insulting Bagbin

General News of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Adaklu, Governs Kwame Agbodza, has admonished Parliament to haul General Secretary of the governing NPP John Boadu before the privileges.



The legislator wants John Boadu to appear before the Committee for allegedly insulting the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin.



The NPP chief scoring took the Speaker to the cleaners while addressing party members at Mankesim.



He indicated that the speaker is suffering from an inferiority complex.



He made the remarks following concerns raised by the speaker about poor budgetary allocation to the legislature.



“The Speaker talks anyhow, now he even says he can remove the president but the president cannot remove him. He has forgotten that even if the president will be impeached he as a Speaker doesn’t have a vote but he is just boasting.



“I don’t know what is wrong with him, he has [inferiority] complex, he is overwhelmed by his current status so sometimes he says things that do not make sense but we have to indulge him,” Mr Boadu said.



The NDC MP said the comments were unfortunate hence John Boadu must be dragged before the Committee.