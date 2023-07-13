NDC MP tearfully recounts how his landlord evicted his family 6 months before 2020 Elections

General News of Thursday, 13 July 2023

Member of Parliament for Ayensuano Constituency in the Eastern Region, Teddy Safori Addi, has opened up about the eviction of his family from their home six months prior to the 2020 general elections.



With tears in his eyes, he described receiving a phone call from his wife, while he was fully engrossed in his campaign, leading him to instruct his manager to find a place for his family to stay.



Recalling the distressing incident, Addi shared, "Six months before the election, my landlord ejected my wife and children in 2020. While I was campaigning, my wife called me in tears, informing me that the landlord had arrived to evict us."



He explained that he immediately directed his manager to pick up his wife and children in a pickup truck and take them to a safe location.



After completing his campaign commitments, Addi rushed to be with his family. Upon reuniting with his wife, all he could say was, "Don't worry, God knows best." he said in an interview with Ahotor FM.



Addi further revealed the challenges he faced during his campaign, including relying on a motorbike for transportation.



He recounted an incident where the motorbike rider asked him if everything would be alright, to which he responded with a resolute "Yes, it is well."



He said despite all these challenges, all he had in mind was he won’t give up until Ayensuano attains the level he want the constituency to reach.







YNA/OGB



