NDC MP tackles Christian Council on silence over police ‘threat’ on prophecies

Police to begin prosecuting 'doom prophecy' offenders



Offenders liable to 5-year jail term



Renowned men of God adopt cunning prophetic strategy



Member of Parliament, MP, for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has lashed out at the leadership of the Christian Council together with the Peace Council and the Pentecostal churches over the seeming “culture of silence” that has gagged them over the Ghana Police Service's recent statements cautioning men of God against doom prophecies.



According to him, the groups have been silent over the matter as result of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) being at the helm of affairs of the country.



He stressed that the same would not have been the situation if such statements from the police were made under the tenure of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



“Herrrr. This Govt can say anything these days and get away with it. The Christian Council; the Peace Council & the Pentecostal churches leadership will read this & keep quiet because it is under Npp. Imagine this letter was written by police & directed at Christendom under Ndc” he tweeted.





