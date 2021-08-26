NDC MP sues government over MMDCEs interim appointment

Politics of Thursday, 26 August 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The NDC Member of Parliament(MP) for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has filed a writ at the Supreme Court challenging the constitutionality of the metropolitan, municipal, and district chief executives (MMDCEs) stay in office in an acting capacity.



The South Dayi lawmaker seeks four main reliefs as he fights the unconstitutionality of the President’s directive for the MMDCEs to remain in an acting capacity.



Reliefs



A declaration that upon a true and proper interpretation of Article 243(1) and Article 246(2) of the 1992 Constitution, the President of the Republic of Ghana has no power or authority to instruct or direct Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives to remain in office in an acting capacity.



A declaration that upon a true and proper interpretation of Article 243(1), the President of the Republic of Ghana cannot direct, instruct or appoint any person to either act or hold office as a Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executive without the prior approval of the Members of the District Assembly to which the said person would be acting or holding office as a Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executive.



A further declaration that the Presidential directive dated January 11 2021, with reference number SCR/DA 39/314/01 directing Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives to continue in office in an acting capacity, contravenes Articles 243(1) and 246(2) of the 1992 Constitution and is therefore null and void and of no legal effect.



An order directed at all Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives continuing in office pursuant to the above-mentioned Presidential directive to vacate office with immediate effect.



Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP), John Boadu, has appealed to members of the party and the general public to exercise patience as the list of MMDCEs will soon be released.



The General Secretary assured Ghanaians who have been asking about the list of MMDCEs to expect it after the return of the President from his Germany trip.



“The list of MMDCEs will be released within a week after President Akufo-Addo’s return from his Germany trip. I can tell you that it will not take more than a week for the list to be released after his return on August 28, 2021,” Mr Boadu indicated in an interview on Adom TV.