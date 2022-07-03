NDC MP successfully defends her PhD thesis at UG, Legon

General News of Sunday, 3 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

<><>



Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, National Democratic Congress, NDC, Member of Parliament for Krowor Constituency in the Greater Accra region has successfully completed her PhD thesis defense.



The lawmaker posted on social media that she had achieved the feat as of July 29, 2022.



She undertook the studies at the University of Ghana where she her thesis focused on the Relationship Between Traditional and Local Authorities in the Management of Natural Resources: Case Studies of Beaches in Accra.



A text accompanying her video post read: "Excited to announce that, by the grace of the God, I have successfully defended my PhD thesis at the University of Ghana, Institute of African Studies, Legon.



"Thesis: “Rltnshp btwn traditional & local authorities in the mgmt’ of natural resources: case studies of beaches in Accra”," she added.



"Thank you Lord Almighty, I will perpetually enter your gates with songs of praise and thanksgiving," a follow up tweet added.





Romans 8:28 All things work together for good to those who love God ……. We made it.



I came, I saw and conquered!

PhD Agric Economics and Policy bagged successfully.#MALT2022#WhenGraceSpeaks#TheGodFactor pic.twitter.com/IFSqR2z88O — Peter Boama Otokunor (@potokunor) June 21, 2022

According to Parliament’s website, her last educational qualification was a Master of Philosophy (Leadership) in 2017.She is a first-time MP whose employment history includes work as the Executive Director of Global Initiative on Rights and Development and General Secretary of the National Association of Local Authorities in Ghana, NALAG.Lartey is currently a member of two committees, the Gender and Children and the Local Government and Rural Development Committees.Another NDC member who has completed his thesis defense is deputy General Secretary, Peter Boamah Otokunor who bagged a PhD in Agric Economics and Policy.