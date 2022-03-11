NDC MP shares video of Joe Wise affirming he can't vote as presiding Speaker

General News of Friday, 11 March 2022
Supreme Court delivers landmark ruling
Ruling says Deputy Speakers can vote and be counted to form quorum
Minority mounts opposition to 'unconstitutional, flawed' ruling
Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Member of Parliament for the South Dayi Constituency, has shared a video of First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, affirming that he loses his vote whenever he presides over the House.
Dafeamekpor shared the 37-seconds clip which captures Osei-Owusu, alias Joe Wise, as stating thus: "Honourable Members, when it comes to the question of voting, it is clear that anytime any of the Deputy Speakers, or any other member elected to preside is in the chair, that member does not vote. That has never been in dispute.
"Anytime a member is presiding, either the Deputy Speaker or a member who by necessity is I elected from our main members to preside, that member does not vote," he stresses.
In the wake of the March 9, 2022 Supreme Court ruling that affirmed that Deputy Speakers could vote and also constitute quorum for the House, Dafeamekpor has been vocal about the flawed nature of the unanimous ruling by the Justice Jones Doste-led bench.
He captioned his post a follows: "This was the 1st Deputy Speaker speaking to clarify this same matter sometime last year then they got him to change his mind a couple of months ago because they needed more numbers for E-Levy.
"Vindication lies in the womb of time. Just watch this short video and hear him ....," he wrote.
The video per GhanaWeb checks in the aftermath of the decision by the Majority Group to reverse a purported rejection of the 2022 budget by the Minority.
In a later interview with TV3 Network, Joe Wise reiterated his position of having to be counted but losing voting rights.
“When I preside, I lose my vote. I can’t vote but it doesn’t mean I am not a Member present. There is no way our proceedings will be correct if I am not marked present,” he stated.
