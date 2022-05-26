NDC MP makes damning allegations against Gabby Otchere-Darko over Achimota lands

Politics of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Okaikai North MP alleges that Gabby has acquired portions of Achimota Forest land



Nothing happens in this govt without Gabby’s knowledge - Lardi Awuni



Ghanaians are angry - Lardi Awuni



The Member of Parliament (MP) for Okaikai North, Theresa Lardi Awuni, has alleged that New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has acquired portions of the Achimota Forest land.



Lardi Awuni said that she is certain Otchere-Darko has acquired acres of the peripheral portions of the Achimota Forest land which the government declassified as a reserve because of his power in the government.



The MP, who made these accusations in a Power FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, suggested that nothing happens in the current Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration without the consent of Gabby.



“If you investigate thoroughly, you will find out that Gabby and other big wings in the NPP have acquired portions of the Achimota forest land. He (Gabby Otchere-Darko) is the prime minister of Ghana. I don’t have any evidence but his demeanour shows (he has acquired portions of the land). Because Gabby is so powerful that he predicts the judgements of cases in court. So, if he is not the prime minister then who is he.



“He has been able to predict a lot of things happening in the country, and so if he is not the prime minister who is he. He said there will be a by-election in Assin North what did we see the following day. He is the one ruling the country, not Nana Addo,” she said in Twi.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP urged the government to be very careful because the current happenings in the country have made Ghanaians very furious, saying “we have to be careful, Ghanaians are very angry.”



Lardi Awuni made these remarks after a supposed Will of former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie Sir John Will indicated that some members of the governing NPP have already acquired some portions of the Achimota forest lands even before the government returns parts of the forest to the Owoo family.



In the said Will Sir John willed portions of the Achimota Forest lands to his relations.



"I give my portion of the land that I jointly own at the Achimota Forest in the name of DML Limited to Elizabeth Asare Boateng who at the time of making this Will, is domiciled in the USA, forever," portions of the purported Will read.



The government has, however, said that there is no record of the Achimota Forest land being sold.



