NDC MP drags govt to Supreme Court over MMDCEs interim positions

General News of Saturday, 28 August 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has filed a writ at the Supreme Court challenging the constitutionality of Metropolitan, Municipal, and district Chief Executives (MMDCEs) stay in office in acting capacity.



The South Dayi MP is seeking four main reliefs on the unconstitutionality of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s directive for the MMDCEs to remain in an acting capacity.



Mr. Dafeamakpor is seeking a declaration about the true and proper interpretation of Article 243 (1) and Article 246 (2) of the 1992 Constitution.



The plaintiff claimed that the President of the Republic of Ghana has no power or authority to instruct or direct Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executive to remain in office in an acting capacity.



A declaration that upon a true and proper interpretation of Article 243 (1), the President of the Republic of Ghana cannot direct, instruct or appoint any person to either act or hold office as a Metropolitan, Municipal and Director Chief Executive without the prior approval of the Members of the District Assembly to which the said person would be acting or holding office as a Metropolitan, Municipal or District Chief Executive.



An order directed at all Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives continuing in office pursuant to the cited Presidential directive to vacate office with immediate effect.