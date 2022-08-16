NDC MP applauds IGP's move to replace dead 'hero' cops with 'qualified' relatives

General News of Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Wa West MP Peter Toobu has pledged his support to Inspector General of Police Dr George Akuffo Damapre’s decision to replace officers who die in the line of duty with their relatives.



According to him, this will be a form of motivation for serving officers across the country.



He said this will mean that an officer who dies in the line of duty will not only have their names written on the national cenotaph but also have a family member continue their legacy in the police service.



The IGP, at a lecture last week at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, announced the decision, saying it has been done in the past on the quiet but was not documented.



The MP, who is also on the Parliamentary Select Committee for the Interior and Defence, made this commendation in an interview with Korku Lumor, host of the 505 evening news analysis programme on Class 93.1 FM on Friday, August 12, 2022.



He was of the view that the intention was a good one to motivate serving officers to give off their all.



“The principle is good and I support it to serve as a motivation package for the officers who are deployed for dangerous duties,” he said.



The retired police officer said the move must be supported.