NDC Imams partook in prayers for Bawumia's victory in Wenchi

General News of Sunday, 5 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some popular Imams in the Wenchi Constituency of the Bono Region affiliated with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) took part in a special Quran recitation for the newly elected flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahmudu Bawumia before his historic victory in the NPP’s presidential primaries on Saturday.



The prayers were led by the Chief Imam of Wenchi and his deputy. Among the imams who came to pray were some who are openly affiliated with the opposition NDC.



The special Quran recitation organized by Kojo Frempong, a parliamentary aspirant of the New Patriotic Party in the Wenchi constituency was to ask Allah for Bawumia’s victory before the elections on Saturday.



“It was beautiful to see known NDC Imams reciting the Quran and saying other prayers for Dr. Bawumia’s victory. They openly confessed their affiliation to the NDC but their immense admiration for the Vice President,” observed Kojo Frempong.



Dr. Bawumia polled 555 votes representing 78.1% as against 153 by his closest rival Kennedy Agyapong in what was described as the ‘Wenchi Showdown. Former Minister of Agric Dr. Afriyie Akoto and Addai Nimo polled 2 and I votes respectively.



“I believe the result of the Wenchi constituency is the culmination of the hard work, continuous engagement and prayers that we organized for the Bawumia campaign. Beyond the Muslim prayers, we also had a special Christian Worship and Prayer time for the Vice President where people came to pray for his victory in the polls. As a person of faith, I believe that the hand of God was evident in the elections not only in Wenchi but the entire country.



Dr. Bawumia became the first non-Akan and Muslim leader of the New Patriotic Party on Saturday when he won the presidential primaries of the New Patriotic Party with 61.43 % of the votes while Hon. Kennedy Agyapong polled 37.41% with Dr. Afriyie Akoto in third place with 0.76 % while Francis Addai Nimo came fourth with 0.41%.



“The victory of Dr. Bawumia is a momentous occasion in Ghana politics,” said Kojo Frempong.



“I make no apologies for being 1000% Bawumia. I believe his candidature is a unifying force that will rally the party for victory in 2024. Just because the boy from Mamprusi who played at the “Saka Saka Park” in his hometown has risen to become a flagbearer of the NPP, one day, a child from Keta in the Volta Region or Sefwi Akontombra in the Western North Region can also become a leader of the NPP.”



Kojo Frempong is an aspiring candidate of the NPP in the Wenchi constituency where he is affectionately called Boafuo Kojo (the helper).



“I have been concentrating all my efforts on the Bawumia campaign in Wenchi. Now that we have won that with 78.1% of the votes, my attention is going back to my own campaign. I believe the Lord will deliver Wenchi into our hands and consequently win the seat for the NPP in 2024. We have been working assiduously towards this goal since 2020 and I am confident we will win to the glory of God,” he said.



The processes and roadmap for the NPP’s parliamentary primaries have yet to be announced. The party has decided to run primaries in 135 orphan constituencies where it has not got sitting Members of Parliament before December 02, 2024.







KOD