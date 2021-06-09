NDC, #FixTheCountry conveners bused masses to Sir John’s funeral – Former MP alleges

General News of Wednesday, 9 June 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Former MP for Manhyia North, Collins Owusu Amankwah, has said that it will be unfair to blame the government for the disregard for COVID-19 protocols at Sir John’s funeral.



According to him, the greatest blame should go to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) as he alleges that the party bussed people to the event which consequently increased the number of people at the funeral.



He added that the media is also not free from blame as they also turned out in huge numbers.



The former Manhyia North MP made these comments during an interview with Happy FM’s Don Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show.



“We are all condemning the number of people that showed up at the event. But the NDC cannot make a U-turn to accuse the government when they were part of those who added to the number that caused the excess of people at the event. The media also flooded the event.



"The media persons were more than 200. Should we tell these media people that they were too many before they will know that they are breaking the protocols?



"The numbers that the NDC came with were huge. If you blame the government alone, you are being insincere and unfair. It will be hypocritical and pretentious on the part of the NDC to condemn the incidents at Sir John’s funeral knowing very well that they bussed people to the funeral,” he said.



The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) recently expressed disappointment about the total disregard for COVlD-19 protocols during the final funeral rites of the former Chief Executive officer of the Forestry Commission of Ghana, Lawyer Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie aka Sir John.



The GMA in a press statement jointly signed by its President, Dr. Frank Ankobea, and Dr. Justice Yankson, General Secretary of the Association, said the mass gathering of people with complete disregard for physical distancing and limited use of face masks was unacceptable.