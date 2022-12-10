NDC Elections: 1,862 delegates ready for Youth, Women’s Organizer Conference

General News of Saturday, 10 December 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

A total of thousand, eight hundred and sixt-two (1,862) delegates are expected to particpate in elections for the National Youth and Women's Organizer position of the largest opposition party, the National Democratoc Congress (NDC).



The figure is made up of one thousand and fifty-nine (1059) delegates for the National Youth Organizer slot and eight hundred and three (803) as delegates verified to vote in the Women's Organizer election.



Delegates are drawn from all the sixteen regions, Parliament and other recognized persons. The election will take place at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) Examination Hall where a one-day conference will take place today, Saturday 10th December, 2022 in the Central Regional Capital, Cape Coast.



In all, the Vetting Committee cleared a total of eighteen (18) people for six (6) available positions.



For the Women's Organizer slot, Madam Margerat Ansei is running against the incumbent, Dr. Hannah Louisa Bisiw, for the position.



There are four candidates in the race for deputy Women's Organizer: Hajia Alijatta Sulemana, Abigail Akwabea Elorm Mensah, Jessie Adams, and Felicia Dzifa Tegha, with two being elected by a simple majority of the total votes cast.



For the Youth Organizer position, incumbent George Opare Addo, also known as Pablo, is facing strong opposition from the camp of Brongya Genfi, the former Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer.



Ten aspirants are campaigning from across the sixteen (16) regions, with only two (2) people to be elected as deputy Youth Organizers.



The Ten Deputy Youth Aspirants are:



1. KABIRU AHMED

2. OSMAN ABDULAI AYARIGA

3. SEKLEY JUDE DZIDZIENYO

4. OBED KOAH OPINTAN

5. MOHAMMED ABUBAKARI SADIQ GOMBILLA

6. BRIGHT NUDOKPO

7. RUTH DELA SEDDOH

8. SULEMANA ABDUL KARIM

9. PENDILOCK OWUSU ASARE

10. ERIC DASON