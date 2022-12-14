NDC Decides: We don’t need new national executives – Ambassador Victor Smith

Politics of Wednesday, 14 December 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ambassador Victor Smith, has advised delegates to re-elect incumbent national executives.



The 10th National Delegates Congress of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will witness a total of 8,964 delegates from across the country.



The Congress is slated for December 17, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The party’s Women and Youth Conference took place on December 10, 2022, at the University of Cape Coast.



Sharing his preferred candidates in the upcoming election, he said, “Definitely in my own eyes I wish delegates will choose the right people to lead the party. I will ask delegates to maintain executives who have performed marvelously in the last general elections which we undoubtedly won.



We need the incumbent to win the 2024 elections once more,” he told Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ political talk show.



He attributed the party’s current 175 parliamentary seats, an increase from 2016, and over 6.2 million votes for the presidential candidate in 2020 as compared to its 4.6 million votes im 2016 to the incumbent national executives.



“This is a great feat achieved by the incumbent sp why do we want to change the team,” he queried.



Just as George Opare Addo and Hanna Bissiw were retained as National Youth Organizer and National Women’s Organizer respectively, he charged delegates to retain Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, Asiedu Nketiah and Joshua Akambah in their respective positions.