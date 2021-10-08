NDC Assembly Members return ‘money gift’ given in exchange for MCE endorsement

General News of Friday, 8 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Some assembly members of the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly have returned some unspecified amount of money which was they claim was presented to them by Ernest Arthur, the embattled nominee for the metropolitan chief executive position.



The assembly members claimed that they could not allow their conscience to be bought.



Addressing a press conference on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at the Assembly Hall of the CCMA led by its leader, Usman Abbam Egyir, who is also the assembly member for -Kakumdu Electoral Area, said the character and behaviour of the President’s nominee towards the people he worked with were not acceptable.



According to him, they [assembly members] who associate with the NDC never demanded money to endorse the nominee.



He said they don’t want the nominee because he lacks respect, is a violent person and is not a unifier.



He said they want to protect their integrity and have asked those accusing them falsely to desist from doing so.



He further debunked assertions that Mr. Ricketts Hagan had given them $100 each to vote against the nominee.



He said they voted on their own merits and their conscience without any pressure, fear or favour.