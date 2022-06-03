NDC Activist Dela Coffie wanted by OSP for corruption, forgery of official document

General News of Friday, 3 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has declared the National Democratic Congress (NDC) activist, Dela Coffie, wanted for “corruption and corruption-related offences and forgery of official document.”



The Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng said his office has secured “a warrant of arrest” for Dela Coffie.



This was contained in an official notice from the Office of the Special Prosecutor, dated June 3, 2022.



Details about the charges were however not given.



Below is the notice on the OSP’s Twitter page:



