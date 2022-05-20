NDC 30th anniversary slated for June 10

Politics of Friday, 20 May 2022

Source: GNA

The Functional Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress, has scheduled its national 30th-anniversary celebration on the theme: "NDC @30: Development our Goal" for Friday, June 10, 2022.



A statement signed by Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Thursday, said, a symposium would also be held in Accra, at the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) Hall at 1400 hours to mark the day.



It said: "The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at its meeting on the 17th of May has approved from the planning committee for the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the founding of the NDC and the 43rd anniversary of the June 4th uprising."



The party has therefore set aside three days to commemorate these events.



According to the statement, while the national commemoration of the June 4th uprising would be held in the Nkwanta South Constituency in the Oti region, it would be observed in all regions and Constituencies of the party simultaneously with a cleanup exercise.



"Wednesday, June 8 2022 will be marked in all regions and constituencies as a recognition day with a presentation of certificates to be presented to committed, selflessness and dedicated Cadres and party faithful towards the formation of the great NDC party," it said.



The statement said the national presentation would take place at the party's headquarters in Adabraka, Accra at 11:00 hours.



It urged every region to organise an activity to mark the day as appropriate or peculiar to their regions.



The statement also entreated all regional chairmen and secretaries to ensure that the programmes outlined above were religiously followed and executed.