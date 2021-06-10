NDC@ 29: Constitution was designed to continue ideals of the revolution - Nketia

Politics of Thursday, 10 June 2021

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah says the 1992 constitution was a vehicle that was designed, to continue the ideals of the revolution in a democratic framework.



He explained that the constitution is deep-rooted in transparency, accountability, equity, gender balance, gender balance, decentralization, regional balance and others.



These ideals, he stated, were championed through the revolution.



He said ‘the constitution of Ghana was approved through a referendum out of which provisions were made for the formulation of political parties”.



Mr. Nkrtiah made the remarks at the commemoration of the 29th-anniversary celebration of the NDC and flag hoisting ceremony at the party’s headquarters.



On her part, the running mate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), in the 2020 elections, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has admonished party supporters to be courageous and unite for victory.



She asked the party to do an introspection because they have not always got things right but can make it better.



To her, knowing where your weaknesses are is a solid ground to know what you can do better.



She said the NDC should also be proud of the things they have achieved and be happy, purposeful, committed and more importantly be hopeful for victory.



She added that the NDC has a solid record in the education sector.



The former education minister said: "If you are in an economy where you depend on primary commodities, and you keep training people for the lower and lower-middle level, it means you have no plans of changing the fundamentals of your economy”.



"To achieve this, you would need to raise the level of training in the various education sector so that 100 years from now, you are not still exporting raw cocoa," she opined.