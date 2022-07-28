NDA forgery case: All persons deemed culpable will be charged – OSP

General News of Thursday, 28 July 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has said it will charge all persons deemed culpable in the alleged corruption and corruption-related offences in connection with a contract awarded by the Northern Development Authority (NDA) to A&Qs Consortium.



This follows a contract awarded by the NDA to A&Qs Consortium for consultancy services under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme, especially in respect of the quantum of the contract sum.



The coordinator for the special initiative at the Jubilee House, the CEO of the NDA and other persons connected with the allegations have all been invited for questioning.



The move follows a petition by a former CEO of the Northern Development Authority to the Chief of Staff over a fraud issue involving his successor



A statement issued by the Office of the Special Prosecutor on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, said the Controller and Accountant General directed that all payments arising from the contract be frozen.



“All persons deemed culpable by the Special Prosecutor for corruption and corruption-related offence(s) would be charged and arraigned before the High Court for prosecution,” the statement warned.



On June 30, 2022, the OSP commenced investigations into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences regarding the contract awarded to the company by the NDA.



“The OSP has invited the Coordinator for Special Initiative at the Jubilee House and several serving officers including the Chief Executive and relevant past officer of the NDA for questioning,” Mr Kissi Agyebeng said in a statement on Tuesday, July 26.



The statement added, “All the invited persons have been placed on bail.”



