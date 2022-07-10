NCPTA ready to support government resolve food shortage in SHSs

General News of Sunday, 10 July 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The National Council of Parents Teachers Association, NCPTA, in the Eastern Region has said it is planning to meet heads of second cycle schools to see how best the association could help to support the schools to ameliorate the current challenge of intermittent food shortage in the schools.



Delays in delivery of nonperishable food items to most schools have resulted in a shortage of food items, hampering academic activities.



Speaking to GHOne News during the inauguration of Akuapem Zone of the National Council of Parents Teachers Association, the Eastern Regional Chairman of the Association Joshua Terkpernor said parents are ready to support the government in these difficult times to wean off some burdens in the implementation of Free Senior High School policy affecting quality education.



The association used the opportunity to appeal to the striking teacher unions to rescind their strike action while negotiation with Gov’t continues stating that a prolonged strike will affect the students, particularly WASSCE candidates who had already lost many contact hours during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Akuapem Zone of the National Council of Parents Teachers Association has 17 Senior High Schools. Interim Zonal Executives were elected Saturday.



Some of the PTA executives said the association is hopeful stronger collaboration with the government could help mitigate some of the challenges facing the implementation of the Free SHS policy.