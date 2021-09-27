NCCE warns Sege residents against hasty land sellers

General News of Monday, 27 September 2021

Source: GNA

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has called on Ghanaians to be careful with hasty land sellers as many land advertising companies activities are against the 1992 Constitution and Minerals Act.



Madam Lucille Hewlett Annan, NCCE Greater Accra Regional Director, who made the call at Sege during stakeholders’ engagement to deliberate on issues affecting the youth, noted the need for Ghanaians to beware of dubious land dealers whose aim was to duped.



She cautioned people who were interested in investment in lands to engage lawyers to offer them legal and proper directions right from the beginning of the acquisition process, so they did not fall victim to fraudsters in the system.



Madam Hwelett Annan advised potential land buyers to get the necessary documents to prove that the land belonged to them.



The NCCE Greater Accra Regional Director called for people to equip themselves with the tenets of the new Lands Act and make sure the lands were rightfully secured and legally backed by the Lands Commission.



She bemoaned the rate at which people demonstrate indiscriminately in some parts of the country saying, "why should the President announce names of MMDCE nominees and people start vandalising state properties".



She urged the public to collaborate with the security to curb vigilantism, radicalism and extremism in the societies.



She called on the Clergy, Imams, market women, youth and every citizen to use every medium they had to promote peace and unity in the country to prevent any possible terrorism.



"The police, please when we give you information, don't give us away. Because sometimes you see people smoking "wee" and inform the police but before you realize, the people run away before the police get there and you ask yourself who might have given them information about the police,” she said.



“It means that some policemen have links with those people, so we beg you to protect us in the community."



Mr. Philemon Boni, NCCE Ada West District Director, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said that terrorists had money and so they targeted poor communities and lured some of the youths in those areas to train them for their activities.



"I want to urge all parents to be cautious about their wards especially when they return home with strange or unexpected dressing codes, when they spend monies than expected or if they return home with motorbikes and cars.



“They should not take it as normal but rather ask series of questions to know the roots of those items," he stated.



Mr. Philip Tettey Sai, the Presiding Member for the Ada West District Assembly, described the move as a timely one stating that residents should beware of the work of the police and build strong relationships with them to protect the peace of the district.



