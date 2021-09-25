NCCE urges youth to build peaceful nation

General News of Saturday, 25 September 2021

Source: GNA

Adam Alhassan, the Tatale-Sanguli District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has urged the youth in the district to support government to fight against violence in their communities.



He said it was the responsibility of the youth to uphold the principles of peace in their communities to enhance the country’s development.



Mr Alhassan said this during a youth groups engagement in the Tatale-Sanguli District on prevention of violence, extremism and the need to stand up for peace and national unity.



The programme, organized by NCCE with support from European Union, was to promote public education in selected border communities to highlight the dangers associated with activities of violent extremists to Ghana’s peace and security.



He challenged citizens to report and expose suspicious individuals or groups who engage in violence extremism and related activities.



Assistant Superintendent of Police, Paul Peter Amoah, Tatale-Sanguli District Police Commander, advised the youths to be patriotic in nation building and development.



He encouraged the Youth to be ‘Watchdogs’ in their communities, report crime cases and suspicious characters to the Ghana Police Service for actions.



He further called on them to collaborate with the security agencies to promote peace and tranquillity in their communities.



Mr Isaac Berko, the Tatale-Sanguli District Pentecost Pastor, took the participants through peace building mechanisms, grievance handling and alternative conflict resolution and urged participants to be guided by the laws of the country when resolving disputes.