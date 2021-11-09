NCCE urged to intensify education towards national peace and unity

Regional News of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Source: Daniel Oduro-Stewart, Contributor

The Ankobeahene of the Yeji traditional area of the Bono East region, Nana Gyaware Kanokonko has urged the National Commission For Civic Education NCCE to intensify its ongoing public sensitization exercise to ensure peace and unity in the country.



Nana was contributing to discussions at a meeting with members of the Pru East district Inter-Party Dialogue Committee as part of a series of engagements by the NCCE in collaboration with the National Security Ministry with support from the European Union.



Under the theme: Empowering Ghanaians to stand for National Cohesion and Inclusive Participation in governance, the meeting had the objective of sensitizing stakeholders on Peace Building and Community Based Mechanism for Countering Violent Extremism.



He urged the Commission to extend its activities to cover other identifiable bodies, churches, mosques as well as communities to ensure the goals of the exercise are achieved for a better, united and peaceful Ghana.



The Bono East regional director of the NCCE Mr. Joseph Kwaku Yeboah made presentations on the Public Order Act 491 of 1994, the Vigilantism and Related Offences Act 999 of 2019, Alternative Dispute Resolution ADR and activities of secessionist groups in Ghana.



The Pru West district police commander DSP Eric Awiadem taking participants through the National Security Strategy and Countering Violent Extremism admonished community leaders to form neighborhood watch committees who will be charged with increased community surveillance. He noted that the work of such committees will greatly augment the efforts of the police in fighting crime in the district.



The district commander encouraged members to have confidence in the Police Service and report suspicious characters and criminals especially armed robbers living in the communities to the security agencies. He called on the youth not to allow themselves to be used by self-seeking politicians and extremist groups.

Earlier in a welcome address, the Pru East district director of the NCCE Mr. Emmanuel Nimoh said the high level of insecurity in the district especially the rampant armed robberies and murders in the district calls for the equipping of all stakeholders with the necessary information on how they can play their roles effectively in helping achieve the goals of the campaign.



He said this can be achieved by avoiding lawlessness whiles ensuring that perpetrators of acts that threaten the peace and security in the district are reported to the relevant authorities.



Present were representatives of political parties, traditional authorities, faith-based organizations, heads of departments, women and youth groups and persons with disabilities (PWDs).