NCCE sensitises residents of Nkonya-Adenkensu on violent extremism

Regional News of Tuesday, 30 August 2022

Source: GNA

The Biakoye District Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has embarked on a community sensitisation programme to educate the residents of the district on violent extremism, peaceful co-existence, and national cohesion.



Reverend Leonard Kofi Aglomasa, Biakoye District Director of the NCCE, speaking at one of such programmes at Nkonya-Adenkensu in the Biakoye District of the Oti Region, said violent extremism could affect human security in Ghana if care was not taken.



He said the extremist activities have caused havoc in neighbouring countries and it should be a worry to all Ghanaians.



He asked participants to sit up so that they are not taken by surprise; urging them to “say something if they see something.”



The District Director said perpetrators of violent extremism always want to use people who exhibit deviant behaviours.



“So, the youth must be careful, vigilant and security conscious,” Rev Aglomasa said.



He urged Ghanaians to surveillance and monitor strangers who come to their localities and do proper investigations before renting to them.



Rev Aglomasa said national cohesion and peaceful coexistence were important for national development.



He said tolerance, respect for fundamental human rights, freedom of religion, and respect for rule of law were among the factors that ensured peaceful coexistence in all aspects of life.



He said national cohesion would be stronger if everyone in Nkonya-Adenkensu and Ghana has the opportunity, the resources, and the motivation to participate in society fully as they wish and on an equal basis with others.



Rev. Aglomasa reminded them to be respectful, trustworthy, self-controlled, and hard-working as a people.



Mr Stephen Adu, the Headman of the town, said it was good to live at peace with all; adding that embracing peace would ensure development in Adenkensu.



He pleaded with the people to live in harmony to avoid all forms of disturbances that could bring chaotic situations.



Mr Adu however, lamented that even though their area is big, they do not have an assemblyman nor a unit committee member to champion their course.