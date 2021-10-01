NCCE holds town hall meeting for Afadzato South youth

Regional News of Friday, 1 October 2021

Source: GNA

Representatives of religious groups and craftsmen in the Afadzato South District of the Volta region have been engaged in practices that enhance national cohesion and peaceful coexistence.



The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in partnership with the National Security Ministry organized the Townhall meeting themed: "Empowering Ghanaians to stand for National Cohesion and Inclusive Participation."



Mrs. Ellen A. Amankwa, Afadzato South District Director of the Commission, said the NCCE had educated the youth over the years and put in place educational programs to sensitize the citizenry and aimed at targeting children under the child rights protection program.



She said the Commission in partnership with Plan International Ghana and the European Union also organized various training programs aimed at targeting the youth and empowering them.



She stressed the need for peace and unity for national cohesion and commended the participants for attending the town hall meeting.



Discussions at the meeting were centered on the need for the abolition of obnoxious cultural practices that created chaos amongst the citizenry.



Participants were sensitized on why they must unite and be tolerant irrespective of ethnic, cultural, and linguistic differences.



Parents were urged to take the upbringing of their children seriously while a call was made on the National Media Commission to 'filter broadcast contents' before they were aired within the media space.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Alex Cosmos, Afadzato South District Commander, said signs of violent extremist tendencies included; withdrawal from people, family and friends, becoming hostile, and also unwillingness to share personal views on issues.



He encouraged participants to build trust and give accurate information to the police to work with adding that security was a joint effort and crimes within the district were on the rise and advised them to form community watchdogs committees to help control children.



He urged citizens to license motorbikes, have road-worthy documentations as prescribed by law.



Participants in an open forum called for the need for a police patrol vehicle for the police officers in the District, lamenting on the "unwarranted" bans on demonstration which "must be looked at and reviewed" since it was a fundamental right to demonstrate through the police are mandated to regulate such actions.



The youth also discussed the negative impacts of social media on the young ones and the menace of sports betting and jackpots.



Mr. Justice Awitor, a representative from the NCCE Headquarters, encouraged participants to be united and live in peace and harmony as "we have only one country called Ghana."



Mama Normesi IV, Queen-mother of Ve-Golokuati, expressed worry about the growing indiscipline of children roaming the streets at night.



Togbe Ayidzoe V, Chief of Ve-Golokuati, said he was happy and impressed with the attendance and participation of the youth.



He said the importance of unity and peace in various homes and societies could not be overlooked since it was essential for national development and advised the participants to put into practice all they learned from the town hall discussions.