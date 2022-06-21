NCCE enlightens Miss Ghana contestants on civic responsibilities

General News of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Source: GNA

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), in collaboration with the Miss Ghana Foundation (MGF), has engaged contestants of the 2022 Miss Ghana pageant to enlighten them on their civic responsibilities.



The engagement was also to help broaden the knowledge of the girls on civic matters and to help them to be patriotic citizens during and after the pageant.



Ms Kathleen Addy, the Chairperson of the NCCE, said the partnership with the Foundation was an interesting one and would allow NNCE to leverage the contestants’ huge social media presence.



She said the key to this collaboration was that these contestants were not only Ghanaians but were contesting in a pageant that had evolved from not only looking for ladies who had beauty but ladies with brains, purpose and ambition.



“We are aligning with these ladies also because they will serve as ambassadors for NCCE. They are well known, influential and have a huge following on social media and we are aligning to take advantage of this.”



Ms Addy noted that as contestants of the prestigious pageant, it was important for them to have civic awareness, know the value of being good citizens, and have a civic culture that would help build the nation.



“So that as young people as you prepare to take up leadership positions in the future, they will already have these values, have the sense of patriotism, and integrity in all that they do, to develop the nation”



She said individuals needed to be educated on civic culture at the early stages because it helps the individual acquire not only civic knowledge but skills and disposition.



The NCCE Chairperson urged the contestant to be patriotic wherever they found themselves, assuring that the partnership was going to be one of the most enduring collaborations that the NCCE would have, saying it is a permanent and mutually beneficial partnership.



Mr Isaac Kojo Quainoo, the Head of Projects, MGF, said the Foundation was excited about the collaboration to help the contestants to value the essence of knowing their civic responsibilities.



He said this was one of the first engagements of a four-day training the Foundation was organising for the contestants. The next session is to go out to the various institutions and impact the knowledge acquired on them.



“It is a long-term partnership signed off from now to 2024, and we expect that the ladies will take full advantage of it,” he added



Some other activities line up for the contestants include a series of grooming sessions, talent shows, fashion shows, and a debate session, among others.



Ms Esi Esaba Essien, one contestant expressed appreciation to the NCCE for the enlightenment on being responsible citizens, assuring that she was going to apply the knowledge in her personal life even after the pageant to be beneficial to her family and society.