NCCE engages stakeholders on coronavirus vaccination at Kpone-Katamanso

Regional News of Friday, 10 December 2021

Source: GNA

The Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) have rolled out a community engagement to educate the residents to change their attitude towards the vaccination exercise.



Mr Seth Sotie, Kpone-Katamanso NCCE Director, explained that the stakeholder’s engagement was to allay fears and misconceptions surrounding the coronavirus vaccination in the country.



The engagement was on the theme: “Knowledge, Attitude and Practices towards the COVID-19 vaccination.”



He hinted that some sections of the Ghanaian public had various views about the vaccination, saying that public education must be intensified to ensure that Ghanaians were well-informed on the various vaccines to be administered to the public.



Mr Sotie explained that when the citizens are well informed, they would avail themselves to be vaccinated to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.



Mrs Gifty Akomanyi, Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Health Promotion Officer, advised the residents to accept the coronavirus jabs anytime the health officers visited their communities to administer the jabs.



She again admonished the stakeholders to disregard all the anti-vaccine campaigns on social media, adding that much of such information on social media was meant to distract the campaign, which was aimed to get people vaccinated.



Present at the meeting were representatives from the Ghana Private Roads and Transport Union (GPRTU), Persons With Disabilities (PWDs), Faith- Based Organization (FBO) and some Assembly Members in the Municipality, among others.



The NCCE engagement took the form of a group discussion where the participants were allowed to ask questions and make some recommendations toward the coronavirus vaccination acceptance in the country.