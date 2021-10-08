NCCE cautions youth against drug use, abuse and terrorism

Regional News of Friday, 8 October 2021

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has called on indigenes of Ada, especially the youth, to avoid drug use and peddling since they lead to mental health deterioration and extreme violence.



"We are cautioning "wee" smokers and peddlers too to stop their activities before the Police come after them." Mr. Solomon Dzidzor Mensah, the Ada East District Director has said.



During a stakeholders' meeting to deliberate on the outcome of a workshop organized for the youth against terrorism, Mr Mensah, said the NCCE in collaboration with the Ministry of National Security had realized that the youth, were mostly used to cause violence in the communities.



He said the activities of vigilante groups had disturbed the nation's peace and unity hence the need to pass the Vigilantism Act, (Act 999).



Madam Lucille Hewlett Annan, Greater Accra Regional Director of the NCCE, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, noted that "Some people have formed a group calling themselves natives of 'Western Togoland' and are attempting to break away from Ghana which is against the 1992 constitution.



"The 1992 constitution has made it clear that the borders of the country have been defined during Independence and so there is no place in the constitution where it was written that if you stay in Ghana for some time, you can just cut a piece and create your own country."



She said, any action which was contrary to the 1992 Constitution was null and void and the persistence of such illegality could attract prosecution.



Asafoatsengua Debrah V, Warlord of the Kabiawer Kponor clan of Ada, who participated, also spoke to the GNA and commended efforts made by the government and NCCE for the workshops and public engagements on radicalism in the District.



He bemoaned activities of unregistered vehicles and 'wee' smokers stating that such activities undermined the peace and harmony enjoyed by residents.



He urged traditional authorities to be fair and just to all.