NCCE calls on citizenry to play role in promoting unity, national cohesion

Regional News of Monday, 25 October 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The Deputy Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in charge of Finance and Administration, Ms Catherine Addy, has called on the citizenry to play their roles in promoting unity and national cohesion in the country.



According to her, the country has made tremendous progress in its democratic governance, adding it was important it was maintained to protect the peace and unity enjoyed in the country.



“Recently, there has been some emerging security challenges in the country that has threatened national and human security, hence the NCCE’s public education was an important tool to remind the citizenry of the essence of peace and unity as well as remind them of their roles to achieve a strong vibrant and democratic country,” she said.



Ms Addy was speaking at a town hall meeting organized by the NCCE and National Security yesterday for the people of Two streams, a suburb of Koforidua in the New Juaben South District of the Eastern region.



The meeting which was on the theme “Empowering Ghanaians to stand for National Cohesion” was to educate residents on National Cohesion and inclusive participation.



Ms Addy stated that recent happenings involving secessionist movements and their activities and violent extremists within the West Africa region should be a concern to all Ghanaians.



“We should not sit unconcern and as an institution for public education, it was expedient that we educate the citizenry to enable them to know their value, responsibilities and duties to protect the country for future generations,” she said.



To achieve this, she stated that every citizen has a role to play in fostering national cohesion.



“The youth especially has a role to play in ensuring that they are vigilant and do not offer themselves to be used to create mayhem in the country.



“Likewise, the police have a role to play to arrest criminals and maintain law and order, public officials also do their part, we as educators also educate the citizenry on their roles, then we can achieve national cohesion,” she explained.



For his part, New Juaben South Municipal Director of the NCCE, Mr Francis Cobbah said no one would invest in a country that had security challenges and violent activities.



For that reason, he said it was necessary to address the security challenges in the country and be vigilant to avoid violent activities that have raised its head in the West Africa region from entering the country.



He added, there was the need for such town hall meetings to educate the public, especially the youth and allow sharing of views to enable every citizenry to play their roles to ensure peace and unity in the country.



The Assemblyman of Two Streams Electoral area, Mr Francis Citizen Tetteh advised Ghanaians especially the youth to guide jealousy against the peace being enjoyed in the country and be united to achieve continuous development of the country.



He said no country including Ghana can achieve meaningful development without peace and unity and hence advised the youth to be guided by the tenants of peace and togetherness to achieve national cohesion.