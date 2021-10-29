NCCE calls for protection of children against abuse

General News of Friday, 29 October 2021

Source: GNA

Mr. Daniel Agbesi-Latsu, the Kadjebi District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has appealed to Ghanaians to create safe, non-violence, non-discriminatory and clear anti-bully environment for children to achieve their full potentials.



He said all children needed protection against abuse, neglect, violence, discrimination on the grounds of race, age, religion, disability, health status, custom, ethnic origin, rural or urban background, birth or socio-economic status.



Mr. Agbesi-Latsu said this at community engagement on child protection issues at Titiaka in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region.



He said even though, the 1992 Constitution made adequate provisions for the protection of children’s rights such as the right to free and compulsory education, right to non-discrimination, right to adequate infrastructure, among others, they were not taken seriously and their implementations became problematic by all governments.



The District Director entreated participants to assist in addressing abuse cases against children both in school and communities.



He called on duty bearers to strengthen formal prevention and protection of children through the enforcement of laws and policies on child abuse.



Mr. Agbesi-Latsu also called on parents to invest heavily in the education of their children because it was the foundation for accomplishment.



Mr. Foster Nyaro, the Assembly member for Koto-Nkwanta Electoral Area, thanked the NCCE educative team for enlightening them.



He however, complained about lack of potable and accessible water at Dzogbe Kofe and Brafoanu, farming communities in his electoral area and called on the Kadjebi District Assembly and non-governmental organisations to help provide them with water.