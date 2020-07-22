General News of Wednesday, 22 July 2020

Source: Daily Guide Network

NCA reacts to Manasseh’s claims on ‘threats’ to shut down Joy FM, tame MTN

Manasseh Azure Awuni has made some allegations against the government

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has reacted to claims by journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, that government is seeking to shut down Joy FM and tame Telco giant, MTN Ghana.



According to the NCA in a statement, Mr Azure as a seasoned and well respected journalist should have refrained from commenting on the two issues knowing that they are in court.



It said “it should be noted that the two issues that the writer speaks about (Reclassification of FM Radio Coverage, which process commenced in 2013, and Declaration of Significant Market Power (SMP) in relevant markets, which process commenced in 2014), are in court.”



“Mr. Azure Awuni, as a seasoned and well respected journalist, should have refrained from commenting in such a prejudicial manner on issues that have been put before court for determination by the parties that he seeks to defend. Further, Mr. Awuni owed the public a duty to have contacted the NCA for its side of the story,” the statement added.



“The Authority, in respect to the court and the laws of the land, will refrain from making any prejudicial comments thereto,” it said.



It added that “for the avoidance of doubt, all regulatory actions undertaken by the NCA are well intended to among others, protect the interests of consumers, promote competition in the provision of communications services and to serve the public interest.”



“In doing so, the NCA acts in accordance with the relevant regulatory and legal framework. The general public is therefore entreated to disregard news, information and opinions which claim otherwise.”



The NCA will continue to discharge its duties as required by the law and will also continue to ensure that all licensed and authorised players within the industry comply accordingly, it assured.



The National Communications Authority was established by an Act of Parliament, Act 524 in December 1996, which has been repealed and replaced by the National Communications Authority Act, 2008 (Act 769).



The Authority is the statutory body mandated to license and to regulate electronic communication activities and services in the country.





