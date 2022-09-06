NCA granting authorisation for media broadcast is direct contravention of 1992 Constitution – Akoto Ampaw

General News of Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Ace journalist, lawyer, and human rights activist, Mr. Anthony Akoto Ampaw, has revealed that the issuance of authorisation for media broadcasting by the National Communications Authority (NCA) is a direct contravention of the 1992 Constitutional provision.



According to him, the agency which has the constitutional mandate to grant authorisation for media broadcasting in Ghana is the National Media Commission (NMC), not the NCA, as is the case now.



Speaking on the “BBUM Show” on GTV, Mr. Akoto Ampaw maintained that granting authorisation for media broadcasting is a fundamental constitutional matter.



He explained further that the 1992 Republican Constitution states clearly that the state shall not be involved in the control or management of media houses.



“So if you have a situation where the Communication Ministry or its agency, in this case, the NCA, is the one granting the authorization for media broadcasting in the country, then it is a direct contravention of the constitutional provision.



But for 20 or 30 years into the fourth republic, we still have the NCA granting authorisation for media broadcasting, simply because the politicians do not want to do the right thing,” he said.



