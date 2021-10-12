NCA approves licenses of Radio Gold, XYZ and 131 others

General News of Tuesday, 12 October 2021

The newly inaugurated governing board of the National Communications Authority (NCA), under the chairmanship of Isaac Emmil Osei-Bonsu, has approved the licence applications placed in by Radio Gold, Radio XYZ and 131 others.



In a press statement, the NCA noted that two stations that applied for renewal and others, including Radio Gold, Radio XYZ which were shut down in 2019 have their licenses renewed.



“The Governing Board of the National Communications Authority (NCA), at a Board meeting held on 11th October 2021, approved the grant of a total of One Hundred and Thirty-Three (133) FM radio broadcasting authorizations which include new applications from entities whose FM radio stations were closed down after the 2017 FM Audit as well as existing stations which applied for renewal of their expired FM Radio broadcasting authorizations,” part of the release said.



The statement added that the applicants who have their licenses renewed will be obliged to attend a sensitization workshop on the terms and conditions of FM radio broadcasting authorisations in Ghana.



The workshop will give the applicants insight into the legal, regulatory and technical requirements for the establishment of radio stations in the country.



Meanwhile, the general public is reminded that per Section 2(4) of the Electronic Communications Act, 2008, Act 775, a person shall not operate a broadcasting system or provide a broadcasting service without a frequency authorisation by the Authority.



Offenders are liable on summary conviction to a fine of not more than three thousand penalty units or a term of imprisonment of not more than five years or both, as per Section 73 of Act 775 of 2008.



It would be recalled that in May 2019, the NCA shut down some radio stations including Radio Gold and Radio XYZ for operating with expired licenses.



The NCA explained that the closures were carried out in line with Regulations 65 (1) of the Electronic Communications Regulations, 2011, L. I. 1991, which states that “a person shall not use a radio frequency without authorisation from the Authority.”



