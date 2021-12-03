NCA appoints new Deputy Director-General

General News of Friday, 3 December 2021

Source: Rahinatu Ali, Contributor

The National Communications Authority (NCA) is pleased to announce that a new Deputy Director-General, Technical Operations has been appointed for the Authority in the person of Dr. Ezer Osei Yeboah-Boateng.



Dr. Yeboah-Boateng will assist the Director-General to provide strategic leadership and direction for effective regulation of the communications sector in line with established corporate governance processes.



He is a professional Telecoms Engineer and ICT Specialist with a strong hands-on expertise in a wide range of telecommunications switching systems, revenue assurance, cybersecurity, digital forensics, digital transformation, project management amongst others.



Until his appointment, he was the Dean of the Faculty of Computing and Information Systems (FOCIS) of the Ghana Communication Technology University; he previously worked with DiscoveryTel Communications PLC., Ghana Telecommunication Company Limited, Granger Telecom (UK) Inc., ExpoTech (USA) Inc., Celltel Ghana, BusyInternet, to mention a few.



Dr. Yeboah-Boateng replaces Mr. Henry Kanor who proceeded on retirement last year.



The Authority is optimistic that Dr. Yeboah-Boateng’s expertise will be beneficial to the Authority in the achievement of its objective of building a robust communications industry.