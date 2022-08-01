NASPA equips personnel with soft skills

Regional News of Monday, 1 August 2022

Source: Albert-Gooddays Kuzor

The National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) has observed its 2022 annual mini congress in Ho, the regional capital of the Volta region.



The congress, which is the 13th ceremony was attended by regional and national executives of the association.



As part of activities to mark this year's congress, NASPA in a collaboration with a Canadian firm, I Am Worth it Project (IAWI), gave the participants soft skills training.



Tammy Shergger, founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the organisation educated the personnel on leadership skills, time management, teamwork, solution thinking, client experience, sales, mindset development, action taking, and being change-makers.



She advised Ghanaian youth to "work on your mindset, it starts with your mindset and if you don't believe in yourself no one else is going to believe in you and you will not be able to achieve your dreams."



The Canadian firm with over 30 years of combined experience in business, leadership & training proprietary methods of teaching essential soft skills, mindset, and personal development, addresses the success gap that exists due to a systemic failure to recognize the crucial need for personal development, mindset and essential soft skill training for effective and sustainable employment.



The training is aimed to help increase the personnel's employability to enter the job market or prepare for their own employment.



Most of the personnel in an interview after the training noted that the training has come at the right time and will easily aid them in acquiring jobs after serving the nation.



Others also appreciated the training and said they are motivated to establish their own businesses in the midst of unemployed crises that the country seems to be battling.