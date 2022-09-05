NASPA WOCOM donates sanitary items to support adolescent girls

Regional News of Monday, 5 September 2022

Source: Amos Manteaw

The National Service personnel Women’s Commissioner for La Dade Kotopon Municipal Assembly, Miss Vannesa Beddy, has taken it upon herself to support adolescent girls to maintain personal hygiene as they have reached adulthood, by donating sanitary products (pad ) to them.



The exercise which took place at the La Enobal Basic School within the La Dade Kotopon Municipality paved way for adolescent girls to receive sex education, guidance and counseling, awareness creation and how to use sanitary products.



Some beneficiaries expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the entire leadership of the executive wing of La Dade Kotopon National Service Personnel women’s commission for such a kind gesture.



“My mother use to buy them (pad) for me but I have received more now so I don’t think I will always go and inform her about my period for pad" Abena said .



“For me, I haven’t had my menstruation yet but they have educated us on how to keep yourself clean when menstruating and how to use the sanitary products," Another said.



The exercise seeks to target young adolescent girls who have reached adulthood but having challenges in maintaining personal hygiene due to financial constraints to purchase sanitary products and lacking the needed education on it.