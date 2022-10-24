NASAAG: Twenty-two young achiever honored

General News of Monday, 24 October 2022

Source: Novieku, Contributor

Twenty-two young achievers were honoured at the third edition of the National Academy of Students’ Achievement Awards Ghana (NASAAG).



The event which was attended by sponsors, partners, and members of the board of trustees held on October 14, 2022, at GNAT Heights in Adabraka.



Some of the attendees are: Board Chairman NASAAG and Founder, Project Know Thyself, Franklin Adjetey; Executive, Ghana India Trade Advisory Chamber (GITAC), Mac-Issaka Billa; Board Member of NASAAG and President of the Global Africa Trade Advisory Chamber (GATAC); Dr. Dominic Oduro Antwi;

Mac-Issaka Billa Executive, Ghana India Trade Advisory Chamber, GITAC), Dr. Dominic Oduro Antwi, Board Member of NASAAG and President of the Global Africa Trade Advisory Chamber (GATAC), Mr. Ashish Gokaldas (Chief Executive Officer, GOKALS Limited), Emmaline Datey (Board member NASAAG and Founder, Level Up Africa), Emmaline Datey and (General Manager, Obuobi Mpabo Co. Ltd.), Ms. Sarah Danso.



The others are: Executive Director, Junior Achievers Ghana, Mr. Abeiku Greene; Secretary for Innovation, Entrepreneurship & Skills Development (NUGS); Amin Muhammed; Ag. Director for University Relations Directorate (GCTU) Dr. Nusrat-Jahan Abubakar; Manager, Export Trade, Ghana EXIM Bank, Judith Aikins; Board Member NASAAG and Founder, Count on Crops Hub and the Ghanaian Farmer, Enyonam Manye and many others.



NASAAG President, Riffath Yakub Abubakar said the goal of the scheme is to prepare students for the job market while noting that training programs have been rolled out including: Career guidance and Capacity building under employability skills and personal growth development, Business and Entrepreneurship, Leadership and Governance, Mentorship, Internship Investment Opportunities.



The ultimate prizes for the 2022 edition were a “One-year academic scholarship for the winner of the National Student Personality of the year” and a “One hundred thousand Ghana cedis for the National Best Student Entrepreneurs of the year” respectively.



Below is the list of winners



• NATIONAL BEST FEMALE-STUDENT POLITICIAN 2022

Winner: SAEEDAH ABOUBAKARE NONNI

School: Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology



• NATIONAL BEST MALE-STUDENT POLITICIAN 2022

Winner: ASANI MOHAMMED

School: University of Education, Winneba



• NATIONAL BEST NUGS WOMEN'S COMMISSIONER 2022

Winner: RUTH ENNIN

School: University of Education, Winneba



• NATIONAL BEST SRC PRESIDENT 2022

Winner: ANARFI REXFORD

School: Pentecost University College



• NATIONAL BEST STUDENT BEAUTICIAN/MAKE-UP ARTIST 2022

Winner: ABUNDANT BLESSINGS

School: University of Professional of Studies, Accra



• NATIONAL BEST STUDENT BLOGGER 2022

Winner: EMMANUEL DONKOR

School: Ghana Institute of Journalism



• NATIONAL BEST STUDENT DIGITAL ENTREPRENEUR 2022

Winner: JOSEPH EKPAHA KWOFIE

School: Ghana Communication Technology University



• NATIONAL BEST STUDENT ENTREPRENEUR 2022

Winner: ASIYA RUFAI

School: Islamic University College



• NATIONAL BEST STUDENT FASHION DESIGNER 2022

Winner: AKORSU LAWRENCE

School: Sunyani Technical University



• NATIONAL BEST STUDENT GRAPHIC DESIGNER 2022

Winner: AMANKWAAH BOADI DICKSON

School: University of Cape Coast



• NATIONAL BEST STUDENT IN AGRIBUSINESS 2022

Winner: EMMANUEL KWASI HONU

School: Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology



• NATIONAL BEST STUDENT IN LEADERSHIP 2022

Winner: ASHIRAF SALAUDEEN

School: University of Professional of Studies, Accra



• NATIONAL BEST STUDENT MODEL 2022

Winner: SUSAN ALIAT DE SOUZA

School: University of Professional of Studies, Accra



• NATIONAL BEST STUDENT NGO/SOCIAL ENTERPRISE 2022

Winner: AVA MOTIVATE

School: Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology



• NATIONAL BEST STUDENT POLITICIAN 2022

Winner: MASTER PLANNER JUNIOR

School: University of Cape Coast



• NATIONAL BEST STUDENT SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCER 2022

Winner: COSMOS AGYAPONG

School: University of Cape Coast



• NATIONAL BEST STUDENT SPOKEN WORD ARTIST 2022

Winner: OWUSU-ANSAH PAUL

School. Methodist College of Education



• NATIONAL BEST STUDENT VIDEO EDITOR 2022

Winner: DANIEL ARTHUR

School: National Film and Television Institute



• NATIONAL BEST STUDENT WRITER 2022

Winner: HALIFATU FARR YAKUBU

School: University of Professional of Studies, Accra



• PROMISING STUDENT IN MOVIE 2022

Winner: PERFECT NUNYA FEDAH

School: Ho Technical University



• PROMISING STUDENT IN MUSIC (MUSICIAN) 2022

Winner: JESUS AT EMMA

School: University of Education, Winneba



• NATIONAL STUDENT PERSONALITY (OVERALL) 2022

Winner: SEIDU IDDRISU

School. University of Education, Winneba