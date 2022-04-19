NAPO sets sight on developing footballing talents in Manhyia South

Regional News of Tuesday, 19 April 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Energy Minister Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh has indicated his commitment to providing more astroturfs for the people of Manhyia South as he sets sight on developing football talents for Ghana.



This was made known when he addressed the teeming youth of his constituency during a four-day football gala as part of activities to mark the Easter Holidays.



He indicated that although there are three of such facilities, there will be the need for more since footballing talents across the constituency will need them.



“In my remarks, I reiterated my resolve of providing two more new astroturf football parks in addition to the three already constructed in my constituency to help produce future football stars for the country,” he said in a post shared on his social media.



The four-day football gala for eight teams in the Manhyia South Constituency was held at the newly constructed Konadu Yiadom Basic School Astro Turf Football Park in Ashanti New Town.



The football gala was organized to mark the Easter festivities and also promote football among the youth.



The well-patronized sporting event received the support of Mr. Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori-Atta (aka ‘Tomtom’), a leading contender for the Manhyia South New Patriotic Party (NPP) chairmanship position.



At the end of the games, Team Ashtown emerged winners of this year’s edition.