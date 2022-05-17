NAPO is best Minister – Africa Public Sector Conference and Awards

Politics of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

The Minister for Energy Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has been adjudged Best Minister at the 3rd Africa Public Sector Conference and Awards, held in Accra.



NAPO as he is affectionately called was adjudged Best Minister according to organizers for his “outstanding service, innovation and leadership in the energy sector”.



The award was received on behalf of Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh by Ag. Chief Director of the Ministry of Energy, Wilhelmina Asamoah.



The award organizers recognized that Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh’s contribution to the Energy sector since taking over has been phenomenal.



“Honourable, under your leadership, Ghana has made significant headway establishing a competitive natural gas sector,” a citation presented to him read.



Adding that “By focusing on key projects that aim to fully exploit the country’s resources, rapidly increase power generation and decrease heavy fuel imports, you have revitalized Ghana’s promising natural gas industry”.