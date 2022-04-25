NAPO has never given Otumfuo US$3 million - Lawyers fight false newspaper publication

General News of Monday, 25 April 2022

Herald Newspaper in hot waters with Manhyia South MP



Lawyers for Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh write to the Herald Newspaper



Our client does not have the means, Lawyers for Energy Minister



The lawyers for the Minister of Energy and Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, have written to the publishers of the Herald Newspaper to retract a publication that it said is false.



The story is dated Monday, April 25, 2022, with the headline, “Coming Up! Napo Gives US$3 million to Otumfuo.”



A letter by the lawyers sighted by GhanaWeb with the title, Retraction of False Publication on the Front Page of the 25th April 2022 Edition of the Herald Newspaper, indicated that it is not possible for their client to make such a donation to the Asantehene.



“That our client however does not have the means to give Otumfuo the sum of US$ 3 million as claimed on the front page of the 25th April 2022 edition of the Herald Newspaper.



“That accordingly, the said publication is not only untrue but mischievous and part of a scheme to incessantly publish untruths about our client for reasons best known to you,” points 3 and 4 of the letter stated.



Also, the lawyers for the minister, Sarkodie Baffour Awuah and Partners, further demanded the newspaper to retract the teaser and to not publish the story as advertised.



“That our client accordingly demands a retraction of the said publication with immediate effect.



“That furthermore, seeing that the said publication is a teaser, intended to put the public in an expectant mode for more untruthful content about our client you have an opportunity to withdraw the said publication and desist from going ahead to publish further untruths about our client as advertised,” it added.



The letter concluded by stating that they have the blessings of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh to proceed with legal actions against the paper should they fail to adhere to the order.



